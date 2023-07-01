Contact Troubleshooters
Rollercoaster in North Carolina shut down after crack discovered

The crack was found in a support beam.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - A rollercoaster at an amusement park in Charlotte, North Carolina, was closed Friday after a crack was discovered in a support beam.

A video taken by Jeremy Wagner shows the crack on the rollercoaster Fury 325 at Carowinds. In the video, the crack appears to shift as a car full of riders comes around the curve.

Park officials issued a statement saying, that the ride will remain closed until repairs are made.

“The park’s maintenance team is conducting a thorough inspection and the ride will remain closed until repairs have been completed,” the statement said in part.

They also added that all rides are inspected daily.

“Safety is our top priority and we appreciate the patience and understanding of our valued guests during this process,” the statement said.

According to the park’s website, Fury 325 is the longest steel coaster in North America.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

