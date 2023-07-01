UPS offers Teamsters new proposal that could prevent strike

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UPS and the Teamsters are on track to reach a deal no later than July 5, according to the Teamster’s Twitter page.

UPS has now provided the Teamsters with a revised proposal with significant movement on wages and other economic languages.

“We are encouraged the Teamsters are ready to continue negotiations and discuss our most recent proposal,” UPS said in a statement. “Productive discussions are critical at this stage of the process. We look forward to the union’s input so we can reach a timely agreement and provide certainty for our employees, our customers and the U.S. economy.”

The labor contract between the two will expire at midnight on July 31 if an agreement is not reached.

