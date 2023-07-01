Contact Troubleshooters
WAVE Original Documentary premiers on Tubi

Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear, and a Crooked Kentucky Cop
Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear, and a Crooked Kentucky Cop(WAVE)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:37 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The WAVE Original Documentary on the true story behind the so-called “Cocaine Bear” premiers nationally on the streaming service, Tubi.

Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop tells the tale behind the now-infamous forest animal.

The documentary introduces the audience to Andrew Thornton, a former Lexington Police Officer who became one of the biggest drug smugglers Kentucky had ever seen.

Thornton died after parachuting from his plane with millions of dollars worth of cocaine. Duffle bags of the drug were scattered over the Georgia mountains. A female black bear found one of the scattered duffle bags and ingested some of the drugs, killing her within a few minutes.

The bear and Thornton became a legend in the state. Their story was turned into a Hollywood film depicting a drug-infused bear on a killing spree.

Blow: The True Story of Cocaine, a Bear and a Crooked Kentucky Cop separates fact from fiction while embracing one of the most fascinating tales from the Bluegrass.

