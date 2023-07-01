Contact Troubleshooters
Woman dead after shooting on Herr Lane

(Source: MGN)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman is in the hospital after a shooting on Herr Lane Friday evening, according to the Lyndon Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a possible shooting in the 1300 block of Herr Lane around 8 p.m., Lyndon Chief of Police Robert Schroeder said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman, who appeared to have been shot, being treated by bystanders. Officials said the woman was transported to UofL Hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

As a request from the Lyndon Police Department, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to reach out to the Lyndon Police Department at (502) 425-5862 or contact LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

