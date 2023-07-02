Contact Troubleshooters
2 people in hospital after shooting in Crescent Hill neighborhood

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Eagles Eyrie Court around 6...
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Eagles Eyrie Court around 6 p.m.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in the Crescent Hill neighborhood Saturday evening, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2400 block of Eagles Eyrie Court around 6 p.m., LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man that had been shot. Officials said he was transported to UofL Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

A short time later, a woman arrived at UofL Hospital for treatment of what officials called non-life-threatening injuries.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

