Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

5 people including TARC driver taken to hospital after crash in Russell neighborhood

TARC crash
TARC crash(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people, including a TARC bus driver, were injured in a crash Saturday morning in the Russell neighborhood.

Police said calls came in around 7:30 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of South 22nd Street at Market Street.

LMPD said a car was headed south on 22nd Street and ran the traffic light, crashing into the bus that was headed west on Market Street.

A spokesman from TARC said the bus veered off the road and into a barbershop. No one was inside when the crash happened.

LMPD said the TARC driver and two passengers were taken to the University of Louisville and are all expected to survive their injuries.

The driver and passenger in the care also were taken to UofL Hospital with injuries officials believe they will survive.

The LMPD is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
35-year-old woman identified as victim in Westport Village homicide
Louisville Zoo's 3-year-old elephant, Fitz
Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant Fitz dies after battling deadly virus
WAVE Weather Alert Day
ALERT DAY - Severe t-storms this evening
Carly Pearce concert at Riverstage canceled
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

Coroner identifies man killed in explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively
All lanes blocked on I-65 South after semi overturns
All lanes blocked on I-65 South near Kennedy Bridge after semi overturns
PRP celebrates the 4th of July with their 10th annual Riverview Independence Festival.
Louisville’s south end celebrates 4th of July with Annual Riverview Independence Festival
Louisville’s south end celebrates 4th of July with Annual Riverview Independence Festival