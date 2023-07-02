5 people including TARC driver taken to hospital after crash in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people, including a TARC bus driver, were injured in a crash Saturday morning in the Russell neighborhood.

Police said calls came in around 7:30 a.m. reporting a crash at the intersection of South 22nd Street at Market Street.

LMPD said a car was headed south on 22nd Street and ran the traffic light, crashing into the bus that was headed west on Market Street.

A spokesman from TARC said the bus veered off the road and into a barbershop. No one was inside when the crash happened.

LMPD said the TARC driver and two passengers were taken to the University of Louisville and are all expected to survive their injuries.

The driver and passenger in the care also were taken to UofL Hospital with injuries officials believe they will survive.

The LMPD is investigating.

