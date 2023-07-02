Contact Troubleshooters
ALERT DAY - Another round of strong storms are possible this afternoon

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, July 02, 2023
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ALERT DAYS

  • TODAY (7/2)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • After this morning’s round, storms return this afternoon with a few strong/severe ones south of the river
  • Damaging winds, hail, an isolated tornado or two, and flash flooding are the main threats
  • Mostly dry and hot weather returns just in time for Independence Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another round of strong/severe storms are possible Sunday afternoon.

The strength of these will be largely dependent on how long the morning round of storms sticks around.

Gusty winds, hail, an isolated tornado, and flash flooding are the main threats.

Most thunderstorm activity will come to a gradual end after sunset Sunday night.

This will allow skies to clear to partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows. Sunshine and calmer weather is in store for Monday.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

A few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out, but it won’t be a washout. Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s/70s.

