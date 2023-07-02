Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ALERT DAY - Severe t-storms this evening

WAVE Weather Alert Day
WAVE Weather Alert Day(WAVE 3 News)
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALERT DAYS

  • TODAY (7/2)

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Severe T-Storm WATCH until 9 p.m. ET
  • Less storm coverage into the holiday
  • Stormy weather returns later next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most thunderstorm activity will come to a gradual end after sunset Sunday night.

This will allow skies to clear to partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows.

Sunshine and calmer weather are finally back in the forecast for Monday.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

A few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out, but it won’t be a washout. Monday night’s forecast will be a dry and seasonable one. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The Independence Day forecast will be a hot one, with plenty of dry time expected.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with a few very isolated downpours possible.

These will keep skies partly cloudy for most of the day.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, July 02, 2023

Most Read

Crime scene
35-year-old woman identified as victim in Westport Village homicide
Louisville Zoo's 3-year-old elephant, Fitz
Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant Fitz dies after battling deadly virus
Carly Pearce concert at Riverstage canceled
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page

Latest News

WAVE 9 a.m. Weather - Sunday, July 02, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/27
Storm damage to Hardin County home.
‘It was like standing in a blender’: Surprise EF2 tornado hits Hardin County home
West Baden Springs Hotel sustained hail damage to all 12 of the curved glass panels of its...
Historic atrium at French Lick hotel indefinitely closed from storm damage