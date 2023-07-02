ALERT DAY - Severe t-storms this evening

ALERT DAYS

TODAY (7/2)

WEATHER HEADLINES

Severe T-Storm WATCH until 9 p.m. ET

Less storm coverage into the holiday

Stormy weather returns later next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most thunderstorm activity will come to a gradual end after sunset Sunday night.

This will allow skies to clear to partly cloudy overnight as temperatures fall into the 60s for lows.

Sunshine and calmer weather are finally back in the forecast for Monday.

Afternoon highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s under a partly cloudy sky.

A few isolated downpours can’t be ruled out, but it won’t be a washout. Monday night’s forecast will be a dry and seasonable one. Temperatures fall into the upper 60s and low 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The Independence Day forecast will be a hot one, with plenty of dry time expected.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with a few very isolated downpours possible.

These will keep skies partly cloudy for most of the day.

