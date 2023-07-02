All lanes blocked on I-65 South near Kennedy Bridge after semi overturns

Contact Troubleshooters
All lanes blocked on I-65 South after semi overturns(TRIMARC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-65 South just after the Kennedy Bridge after a semi overturned Sunday morning.

TRIMARC said the crash happened at mile marker 136.5 only involving the semi. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m.

Lanes are estimated to be closed for at least an hour. Drivers can expect delays.

