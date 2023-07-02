Future Healers’ celebrates second anniversary of Galt House partnership

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Future Healers is celebrating its second-anniversary partnership with the Galt House.

The Future Healers partnership between 2X Game Changers, UofL Health/Hospital, the University of Louisville School of Medicine and The Galt House Hotel.

“We are so grateful to the Galt House Hotel partnership for constantly sacrificing their time and event spaces to help with this critical matter with children and families,” Chris 2X, executive director of Christopher 2X Game Changers, said.

On Saturday, The Galt House will be honored for their work to facilitate medical sessions for the Future Healers kids aged 4 to 13 years old to help create a fun learning environment for health sciences.

The Future Healers program was created to help youth affected by violence learn about healing opportunities and become inspired to combat patterns of violence.

2X said being within the Galt House for the Future Healers program has been an ideal space for the children and their parents to have positive connections with health professionals who address the challenges caused by senseless gun violence.

