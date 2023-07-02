Louisville’s south end celebrates 4th of July with Annual Riverview Independence Festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The south end celebrated America’s birthday early today as PRP hosted the Riverview Independence Festival.

The event, sponsored by WAVE News and emceed by Dawne Gee, brought the community together with music, food and nationalism.

For those in the south end, the event is about tradition and how this blended community is able to come together as one.

“I mean come on, there’s fireworks and you can to celebrate the fact you get to be free so it’s the perfect time to bring everyone together,” Brandy Fos said.

For those at Riverview Park Saturday, it was an easy decision to celebrate the 4th.

From the live music to the food and comradery, District 12 Metro Councilman Rick Blackwell wanted to ensure those in the south end could enjoy the festivities together.

“It strengthens the community. Anytime you have events where you get people together, and you know not everyone is the same,” Blackwell said. “But you realize that we have more things in common than we do have differences, and it’s just a great opportunity to get people together.”

For Brandy Fos, the Riverview Festival is a tradition. Her uncle was a yearly vendor and she has attended every festival since it began.

Each year, she said it gives her and others a chance to take a step away from reality to enjoy the company of their neighbors.

“Life’s hard,” Fos said. “It’s hard, you work and you come home and feel like you have work again. So you got to cut loose, enjoy, have fun and that’s what I’m doing today, just enjoying. And I’m trying to make everyone around me also enjoy it if I can.”

“I think it’s been hard for the last couple of years for a lot of people, so this is refreshing for a lot of people to be able to come out,” Reggie Johnson said. “To be able to get out of the house, to be able to have a chance to see family friends and enjoy each other. That’s what we need now, we need to come back together.”

People from all walks alike came together for a similar purpose, to celebrate the country’s independence, while also being grateful for the lives they live.

“Appreciate what’s going on, be in the moment because you don’t know when that moment will be taken away,” Johnson said.

When asked what keeps them coming back to the Riverview Independence Festival, people’s answers seemed to be unanimous, it was for the love of their country and the love of their community.

