Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2nd person dies after workplace explosion

Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine...
Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine Company warehouse on Fitzgerald Road in Shively.(Source: Corey Denzik, WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people who died from injuries sustained in a workplace accident.

Christopher Baril, 60, of Louisville, died June 30 at University of Louisville Hospital from blunt force injuries, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Steve Moran.

The coroner’s office previously said Hugh Doty, Jr., 55, died July 1 from his injuries.

According to Major Kevin Fletcher of the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau, the men were injured on the afternoon of June 27. Fletcher says Baril and Doty were working on commercial oven equipment at Dine Company in the 3800 block of Fitzgerald Road when a small explosion happened.

Fletcher said the facility buys used commercial kitchen equipment and makes checks and repairs before it is sold at the Dine Preston Highway location.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
35-year-old woman identified as victim in Westport Village homicide
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Hot and humid with a brief downpour possible
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
With their contract set to expire on July 31, UPS union workers in Louisville prepared for a...
UPS offers Teamsters new proposal that could prevent strike
Coroner identifies man killed in explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively

Latest News

Charles Webster, 43, of Louisville, appeared in court on Monday.
UPDATE: Woman identified after shooting inside South Louisville home, suspect appears in court
Emergency personnel at the scene of the June 30, 2023 homicide at Westport Village in the 1300...
LMPD: Homicide suspect committed suicide
New restaurant connected to hotel opens in the Highlands
New restaurant connected to hotel opens in the Highlands