2nd person dies after workplace explosion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released the names of two people who died from injuries sustained in a workplace accident.

Christopher Baril, 60, of Louisville, died June 30 at University of Louisville Hospital from blunt force injuries, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Steve Moran.

The coroner’s office previously said Hugh Doty, Jr., 55, died July 1 from his injuries.

According to Major Kevin Fletcher of the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau, the men were injured on the afternoon of June 27. Fletcher says Baril and Doty were working on commercial oven equipment at Dine Company in the 3800 block of Fitzgerald Road when a small explosion happened.

Fletcher said the facility buys used commercial kitchen equipment and makes checks and repairs before it is sold at the Dine Preston Highway location.

