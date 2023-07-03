Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Amber Alert issued for 12-year-old girl in Florida

Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.
Fernanda Arias, 12, is missing, authorities said.(Source: FDLE)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl missing in Jacksonville, Florida.

Fernanda Arias was last seen Monday in the 2300 block of Peach Drive in Jacksonville, authorities said. She is described as 4-foot-11, 100 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Fernanda was last seen wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

She is believed to be in the company of Jorge Reyes, and they may be traveling in a dark-colored two-door Honda with a large rear spoiler. A description is not available for Reyes

If seen, do not approach. Instead, call 911 or contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office by calling (904) 630-0500

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
35-year-old woman identified as victim in Westport Village homicide
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Warm & humid with lower rain chances
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
With their contract set to expire on July 31, UPS union workers in Louisville prepared for a...
UPS offers Teamsters new proposal that could prevent strike
Coroner identifies man killed in explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively

Latest News

Doctor discusses worrying diabetes study
FILE - Demonstrators protest outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, Thursday, June 29,...
Lawsuit challenges legacy admissions at Harvard, alleging racial discrimination
Jordan Mykol Henning, 33, of Rineyville, Ky., was booked into the Hardin County Detention...
UPDATE: Suspect and victim in Rineyville homicide are Fort Knox soldiers
Charles Webster, 43, of Louisville, Kentucky.
UPDATE: Woman identified after shooting inside South Louisville home, suspect to appear in court