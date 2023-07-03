Bullitt County home crushed by tree during severe weather

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The rain and wind from Sunday’s severe weather caused widespread damage to WAVE Country, including a large tree that fell on a home in Bullitt County.

The homeowner, Steven Phelps, said everyone is safe, but his daughter was just seconds from danger.

Phelps said everything happened so quickly.

He said he first heard the sound of pea-size hail bouncing off his home and then the next thing he knew he heard a noise he says he will never forget.

“I saw the wind and rain just go in all different kinds of directions and then just all of a sudden there was just this tremendous loud boom,” Phelps explained.

That boom led to the roof above his living room caving in.

A room he said his family spends a lot of time in is now riddled with debris and water and if it wasn’t for his dog’s sensing danger, Phelps said his daughter could have been right in the middle of it all.

“She had been standing right there [in the living room] just moments before,” Phelps said. “But one of the dogs or several of the dogs were acting up, and she was going to try to calm them down a bit. She had moved from there over to the hallway, which was about 20 feet away, and that’s when it fell in.”

Phelps said the tree tore down the electrical cords connected to his home and left his family without power after his local electrical company came in to ensure his home was safe.

While the damage comes as a major inconvenience, he said he still feels very lucky.

”Incredibly thankful,” Phelps said. “Yes, incredibly thankful for that. So what’s here is frustrating and aggravating and all kinds of things I won’t say. Those can all be fixed.”

His home now represents a reminder of how cruel mother nature can be, and has given him an experience he says will stay with him for years to come.

”Nothing like this has ever happened to any of us, so it’s one we’re going to remember,” Phelps said.

Phelps said he called his insurance company and hopes to get an evaluation of his home first thing Monday morning.

He says the other side of his home is still livable, so he plans to stay until work on his home begins.

