Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Churchill Downs Inc. extends suspension of trainer Bob Baffert through 2024

Bob Baffert (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Bob Baffert (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(John Minchillo | AP)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs Inc. announced Monday the company is extending the suspension of trainer Bob Baffert through 2024.

The decision was made based on “continuous concerns regarding the threat to the safety and integrity of racing he poses to CDI-owned racetracks,” according to the release.

The following statement was released:

“Mr. Baffert continues to peddle a false narrative concerning the failed drug test of Medina Spirit at the 147th Kentucky Derby from which his horse was disqualified by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in accordance with Kentucky law and regulations. Prior to that race, Mr. Baffert signed an agreement with Churchill Downs which stated that he was responsible for understanding the rules of racing in Kentucky and that he would abide by them. The results of the tests clearly show that he did not comply, and his ongoing conduct reveals his continued disregard for the rules and regulations that ensure horse and jockey safety, as well as the integrity and fairness of the races conducted at our facilities. A trainer who is unwilling to accept responsibility for multiple drug test failures in our highest-profile races cannot be trusted to avoid future misconduct. Mr. Baffert will remain suspended from entering horses at all racetracks owned by CDI through 2024. After such time, we will re-evaluate his status.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
35-year-old woman identified as victim in Westport Village homicide
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Hot with small t-storm risk for the Fourth
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
With their contract set to expire on July 31, UPS union workers in Louisville prepared for a...
UPS offers Teamsters new proposal that could prevent strike
Coroner identifies man killed in explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively

Latest News

A large tree crashed into a Bullitt County home after waves of severe weather rolls through our...
Bullitt County home crushed by tree during severe weather
Crystal Rogers
Investigation continues on anniversary of Bardstown woman’s disappearance
Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine...
2nd person dies after workplace explosion
Charles Webster, 43, of Louisville, appeared in court on Monday.
UPDATE: Woman identified after shooting inside South Louisville home, suspect appears in court