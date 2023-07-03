FORECAST: Calmer weather continues for the 4th of July

Contact Troubleshooters
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, July 3, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Small, isolated “pop up” storm chance Tuesday
  • Storm chances increase meaningfully by Thursday
  • Half and half weekend with dry and storm time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be partly cloudy overnight as lows drop into the muggy 60s.

Tuesday’s Fourth of July holiday will be a hot and muggy affair with highs near 90 degrees.

There is a small, isolated storm chance in the afternoon. Be sure to keep up with the radar in the WAVE Weather app to keep track of these “pop-up” downpours!

The muggy and mainly dry weather will continue into fireworks time Tuesday night.

Keep in mind that the air quality in the immediate Louisville area will drop considerably as widespread fireworks smoke lingers Fourth of July evening.

Wednesday is another hot day with highs near 90 degrees.

Storm chances on Wednesday look slightly higher thanks to an approaching cold front, but most areas still look to stay dry. Any storms that do develop could be briefly strong.

Storms appear a bit more likely on Thursday with the cold front being right on top of us, but we’ll likely dry things out for the first half of the weekend as it departs.

Expect another round of storm chances heading into early next week with yet another front approaching.

