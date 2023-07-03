FORECAST: Hot and humid with an isolated downpour possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated afternoon downpours possible

Gusty thunderstorms possible into Wednesday evening/night

More storms expected Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are in your Fourth of July forecast. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening. It will be warm and muggy for fireworks tonight. Keep in mind that air quality in the immediate Louisville area will drop considerably as widespread firework smoke lingers this evening. Temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday as temperatures rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are once again possible tomorrow afternoon; any storm that develops could be briefly strong. Partly cloudy skies stick around tomorrow evening. As a cold front approaches, scattered thunderstorms develop late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

