Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Hot and humid with an isolated downpour possible

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated afternoon downpours possible
  • Gusty thunderstorms possible into Wednesday evening/night
  • More storms expected Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are in your Fourth of July forecast. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s to near 90° this afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and early evening. It will be warm and muggy for fireworks tonight. Keep in mind that air quality in the immediate Louisville area will drop considerably as widespread firework smoke lingers this evening. Temperatures fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday as temperatures rise into the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are once again possible tomorrow afternoon; any storm that develops could be briefly strong. Partly cloudy skies stick around tomorrow evening. As a cold front approaches, scattered thunderstorms develop late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Download the free WAVE Weather App for the latest across the region.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Most Read

Emergency personnel at the scene of the June 30, 2023 homicide at Westport Village in the 1300...
LMPD: Homicide suspect committed suicide
Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine...
2nd person dies after explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shively neighborhood
Charles Webster, 43, of Louisville, appeared in court on Monday.
UPDATE: Woman identified after shooting inside South Louisville home, suspect appears in court

Latest News

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Tuesday, July 4, 2023
A large tree crashed into a Bullitt County home after waves of severe weather rolls through our...
Bullitt County home crushed by tree during severe weather
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/27
Storm damage to Hardin County home.
‘It was like standing in a blender’: Surprise EF2 tornado hits Hardin County home