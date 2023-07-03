FORECAST: Hot and humid with a brief downpour possible

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated afternoon downpours possible through the Fourth

Gusty thunderstorms possible into Wednesday evening/night

More storms expected toward Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Remaining warm and humid into this afternoon with a small risk for a downpour to pop. Expect temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 80s for highs.

Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight. Temperatures fall into the 60s as we keep the forecast dry.

Most of a mostly cloudy sky at times for the holiday with very warm/hot weather expected. Heat-of-the-day thunderstorms may pop after 3 p.m., but coverage is expected to be limited. Just be aware of any isolated cases of lightning that may develop.

Partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast for Tuesday night. Lows return to the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.