FORECAST: Hot with small t-storm risk for the Fourth

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated afternoon showers/t-storms the next few days
  • Storm coverage increases toward Thursday
  • Weekend outlook

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, with another warm night.

Temperatures fall into the 60s as we keep the forecast dry. Expect a mostly cloudy sky at times for the holiday, with very warm/hot weather expected.

Heat-of-the-day thunderstorms may pop after 3 p.m. but coverage is expected to be limited.

Just be aware of any isolated cases of lightning that may develop. Partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast for Tuesday night. Lows return to the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Hot weather on the 5th of July, with highs likely to reach around 90 or a bit higher. Strong thunderstorms will approach from the west toward evening.

At the moment, a general weakening trend is expected as they approach.

More clusters of thunderstorms are expected to increase on Thursday as a front moves into the area.

We’ll see the rain chances ease toward Friday and Saturday to spotty levels before our next front arrives.

