FORECAST: Warm & humid with lower rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated rain chances to start the week

July 4th: Highs near 90° with small rain chances

Storm threat returns midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Calmer weather returns to the forecast today. While an isolated downpour can’t be ruled out, we’ll get to enjoy quite a bit of sunshine as warm into the 80s for highs. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight.

Temperatures fall into the 60s as we keep the forecast dry. July 4th will be hot with highs near 90°. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with an isolated rain chance during the afternoon and early evening. Partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast for Tuesday night. Lows return to the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.