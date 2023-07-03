Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warm & humid with lower rain chances

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated rain chances to start the week
  • July 4th: Highs near 90° with small rain chances
  • Storm threat returns midweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Calmer weather returns to the forecast today. While an isolated downpour can’t be ruled out, we’ll get to enjoy quite a bit of sunshine as warm into the 80s for highs. Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies are expected tonight.

Temperatures fall into the 60s as we keep the forecast dry. July 4th will be hot with highs near 90°. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with an isolated rain chance during the afternoon and early evening. Partly cloudy skies remain in the forecast for Tuesday night. Lows return to the 60s by Wednesday morning.

Rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday. Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, July 3, 2023

Most Read

Crime scene
35-year-old woman identified as victim in Westport Village homicide
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
With their contract set to expire on July 31, UPS union workers in Louisville prepared for a...
UPS offers Teamsters new proposal that could prevent strike
Coroner identifies man killed in explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively

Latest News

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Monday, July 3, 2023
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/27
Storm damage to Hardin County home.
‘It was like standing in a blender’: Surprise EF2 tornado hits Hardin County home
West Baden Springs Hotel sustained hail damage to all 12 of the curved glass panels of its...
Historic atrium at French Lick hotel indefinitely closed from storm damage