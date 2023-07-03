“He was just a lovable person’: Family remembers man killed in Jeffersonville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Friday, a 26-year-old Jeffersonville man was shot multiple times in an apartment complex and later died at the hospital.

WAVE News spoke to a man, who said the victim was his son, Savon Baynes.

Baynes’ is survived by his parents, six other siblings, and his kids.

His father said his son was a proud father before his life was cut short.

”He was just a lovable person and loved everyone,” said Baynes’ father. “He and his older brother grew that bond with each other and just loved everybody.”

The Baynes family is tight-knit, but their world unraveled on June 30 when Baynes was shot multiple times.

Jeffersonville police were notified by the coroner on Saturday that Baynes had died from his injuries.

The Baynes family believes his legacy will be remembered by how he lived his life.

He believed in dreaming big and working hard.

“His dreams were music and fashion,” said the father. “Those were the two things he loved the most. He believed in his music and his clothing brand, Trust None.”

Baynes’ father described him as self-motivated. He said his son’s life could be an inspiration to others.

”It was easy for him to make music and use that to push him forward and motivate him to keep going,” he said. “All because of the vision that he had for his music.”

For the Baynes family, Savon’s life, visions and music will never stop playing in their hearts.

Police have made an arrest in connection to the shooting but have not released a name or motive.

