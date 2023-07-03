LMPD: Homicide suspect committed suicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The investigation into the shooting death of a woman Friday night in a Graymoor-Devondale shopping and dining area has been closed because police say the suspect took their own life.

Around 8 p.m., June 30, officers from Lyndon and Louisville Metro police responded to the calls about the shooting in Westport Village, located in the 1300 block of Herr Lane.

The victim, Ashley Yates, 35, of Louisville, was being treated by bystanders before emergency crews arrived. Yates was taken to UofL Hospital where she died from her injuries.

LMPD, who had been requested by Lyndon to handle the investigation, said the case was closed after the person responsible committed suicide early Saturday.

The name of the shooter, along with the nature of the relationship between the shooter and Yates, has not been released.

An LMPD spokesperson said the case is closed by death of offender.

