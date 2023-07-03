LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shively neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is recovering after being shot early Monday morning in Louisville’s Shively neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of 7th Street Road for a reported shooting. They said they found a man had been shot and he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries that don’t appear to be life-threatening.

There are currently no known suspects as the LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit investigates. Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.