Louisville man arrested, accused of shooting woman inside home

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 8:29 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested and charged with reckless homicide after police accused him of shooting a gun that killed a woman.

On Friday, multiple Louisville first responders were called to respond to the 100 block of Cambridge Drive on a report of an overdose.

A woman was taken to the hospital and later died. On Saturday, an autopsy revealed she has been shot in the chest.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home and spoke to 43-year-old Charles Webster.

Webster told police he was holding a gun in the basement of the home and fired it through the ceiling and light fixture above him.

The bullet hit the woman who was in the room above him.

A witness who was also inside the home at the time of the incident told police that she was in the same room with the woman upstairs when she heard a shot fired.

The witness said she downstairs where she found Webster holding the gun.

He apparently said that he didn’t mean for the gun to go off, according to an arrest citation.

Webster will be in court Monday.

