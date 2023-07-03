Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shively

The shooting happened in the 3600 block of 7th St Road.
The shooting happened in the 3600 block of 7th St Road.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Shively neighborhood Monday morning.

LMPD said calls came in around 2:30 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 3600 block of 7th Street Road.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials said he should survive.

LMPD is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
35-year-old woman identified as victim in Westport Village homicide
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Hot with small t-storm risk for the Fourth
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
With their contract set to expire on July 31, UPS union workers in Louisville prepared for a...
UPS offers Teamsters new proposal that could prevent strike
Coroner identifies man killed in explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively

Latest News

Perkins appeared for a third time on a murder charge
Judge orders third competency hearing for Gavin Perkins
Bob Baffert (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Churchill Downs Inc. extends suspension of trainer Bob Baffert through 2024
A large tree crashed into a Bullitt County home after waves of severe weather rolls through our...
Bullitt County home crushed by tree during severe weather
Bullitt County home crushed by large tree after Sunday’s severe weather