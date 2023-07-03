Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shively

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Shively neighborhood Monday morning.

LMPD said calls came in around 2:30 a.m. reporting a shooting in the 3600 block of 7th Street Road.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with injuries officials said he should survive.

LMPD is investigating. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.