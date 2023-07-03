Contact Troubleshooters
Officer involved shooting investigation underway at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:38 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Tell City, Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police say they’re investigating a shooting at Perry County Memorial Hospital.

It happened around 12:50 a.m. Monday.

State Police are going say they plan to release names during a press conference. It’s now been pushed back to 8:30 a.m. Central. Click here to watch it live.

Troopers say there is no danger to the public.

Sgt. John Davis confirms this is an officer involved shooting. He spoke with us live on 14 News Sunrise, which you can see here:

ISP discuss officer involved shooting

Shortly before 6:15 a.m. we could see a coroner’s vehicle and a long line of law enforcement vehicles leaving the hospital.

Troopers say all medical services are closed at the hospital at this time.

The emergency room is the only service.

Anyone with a medical emergency should enter the emergency room from the south entrance.

This is a developing story: We’ll give updates on the situation as we learn more.

Here’s a report from about 5:45 a.m. on Sunrise:

Officer involved shooting investigation underway at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital.

Previous report from 14 News Sunrise at 4:30:

ISP: Shooting investigation underway at Perry County Memorial Hospital

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

