‘She uplifted everybody’: Family remembers woman shot, killed in Westport Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of 35-year-old Ashley Yates says she will be remembered as someone who uplifted everyone.

Yates was shot and killed in Westport Village on Friday. When officers arrived, bystanders were giving aid to Yates.

She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

On Monday, LMPD said the suspect of the shooting committed suicide on Saturday, closing the case.

Her family said Yates was a woman of faith.

“If Ashley Yates didn’t have anything else, she had her faith, and she was absolutely on the right path when she went,” her brother, Andrew Thompson, said. “So there is doubt in my mind that she is in paradise with a couple of other relatives that have been waiting on her.”

Thompson said Yates was an amazing aunt to his children. He wants everyone to remember his sister for how kind she was, how hard she worked, and how she uplifted everyone around her.

”That was my best friend in a lot of ways,” Thompson said. “We were always getting in trouble together, and she would come to my comedy shows. She was my biggest fan, and she believed in me. She was beautiful and kind and sweet to everybody, and she uplifted everybody.”

Thompson said his sister worked at 18|8 Fine Men’s Salons in Louisville and was coming from work Friday evening when she was shot in the parking lot.

The name of the shooter, along with the nature of the relationship between them and Yates, has not been released.

Jennifer Thauberger, the owner of 18|8 Fine Men’s Salons, released the following statement:

“Ashley was so full of life and lit up every room she walked into. Everyone loved her and I can’t express enough how much she will be missed by us all. We are praying for her family and find peace in knowing she was a woman of faith.”

LMPD said the Westport Village community has no reason to be concerned beyond this isolated incident.

“That was my only sibling,” Thompson said. “That was the only person that I shared that bond with and that is, I hate to say, that it is gone. As I said, I will always have a piece of her in my heart, but to not be able to enjoy that anymore hurts.”

The family of Ashley Yates has set up a GoFundMe. To make a donation, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.