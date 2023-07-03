UPDATE: Woman identified after shooting inside South Louisville home, suspect appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested and charged with reckless homicide after police accused him of shooting a gun that killed a woman.

On Friday, multiple Louisville first responders were called to respond to the 100 block of Cambridge Drive on a report of an overdose.

A woman was taken to the hospital and later died. On Saturday, an autopsy revealed she has been shot in the chest. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 44-year-old Gwendolyn Faye Smith.

Detectives executed a search warrant at the home and spoke to 43-year-old Charles Webster.

Webster told police he was holding a gun in the basement of the home and fired it through the ceiling and light fixture above him.

The bullet hit Smith who was in the room above him.

A witness who was also inside the home at the time of the incident told police that she was in the same room with the woman upstairs when she heard a shot fired.

The witness said she downstairs where she found Webster holding the gun.

He apparently said that he didn’t mean for the gun to go off, according to an arrest citation.

Webster appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty. His bond was set at $20,000 and he would be placed on home incarceration if posted. His next court date is scheduled for July 11 at 9 a.m.

