WATCH: K-9 officer takes down robbery suspect after police chase

By Ken Brown
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a police K-9 officer took down a suspect following a chase.

A Middletown police arrest report shows the suspect might have been part of multiple robberies around Butler County.

FOX19 NOW’s Ken Brown has more on the chase.

