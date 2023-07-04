1 dead, 1 injured in 2 separate early morning shootings in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two early Tuesday morning shootings that left one dead and one injured.

Around 2:25 a.m., LMPD First Division officers officers were called to the 600 block of South 26th Street for a reported shooting. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until Louisville Metro EMS arrived.

Louisville Metro police said he was alert and conscious while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital and he appears to have injuries that are not life-threatening. The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and there are currently no known suspects.

Around 2:30 a.m., LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the area of Craig Avenue and Strader Avenue for a reported shooting. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and rendered first aid until Louisville Metro EMS arrived.

Louisville Metro police said he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and it was confirmed all parties have been accounted for.

The Louisville Metro Police Department encourages anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

