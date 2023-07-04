Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

1 dead, 1 injured in 2 separate early morning shootings in Louisville

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating two early Tuesday morning shootings that left one dead and one injured.

Around 2:25 a.m., LMPD First Division officers officers were called to the 600 block of South 26th Street for a reported shooting. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and rendered first aid until Louisville Metro EMS arrived.

Louisville Metro police said he was alert and conscious while being taken to University of Louisville Hospital and he appears to have injuries that are not life-threatening. The LMPD Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is investigating and there are currently no known suspects.

Around 2:30 a.m., LMPD Fourth Division officers were called to the area of Craig Avenue and Strader Avenue for a reported shooting. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and rendered first aid until Louisville Metro EMS arrived.

Louisville Metro police said he was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and it was confirmed all parties have been accounted for.

The Louisville Metro Police Department encourages anyone with information to call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency personnel at the scene of the June 30, 2023 homicide at Westport Village in the 1300...
LMPD: Homicide suspect committed suicide
Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine...
2nd person dies after explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Shively neighborhood
Charles Webster, 43, of Louisville, appeared in court on Monday.
UPDATE: Woman identified after shooting inside South Louisville home, suspect appears in court

Latest News

Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant Fitz has died after battling a deadly virus.
Louisville Zoo holds press conference following death of 3-year-old elephant Fitz
Dozens came to Pyro City in Clarksville, Indiana to buy last-minute fireworks on Sunday.
Fireworks store exploding with customers the day before July 4th
Judge orders third competency hearing for Gavin Perkins
'He was just a lovable person’: Family remembers man killed in Jeffersonville shooting