Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

2 injured in double shooting on West Broadway

Police said is happened in the 2100 block of West Broadway.
Police said is happened in the 2100 block of West Broadway.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a double shooting on West Broadway Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said calls came in around 6:25 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2100 block of West Broadway.

Officers arrived and began rendering aid after they found a man shot in the parking lot of the business.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

While officers were canvassing the area, they found a woman across the street who was also shot.

Officers rendered aid until she was taken to UofL Hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Detectives are working to determine if there is any type of relationship between the victims.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
35-year-old woman identified as victim in Westport Village homicide
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Hot with small t-storm risk for the Fourth
Emergency personnel at the scene of the June 30, 2023 homicide at Westport Village in the 1300...
LMPD: Homicide suspect committed suicide
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine...
2nd person dies after explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively

Latest News

Lanes closures scheduled for I-71 South in Oldham County
The crash happened near Frankfort Avenue and Kennedy Avenue.
6 people including 3 juveniles taken to hospital after crash near Frankfort Ave
Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County coroner seeking next of kin for Ronald Thomas
Louisville Extreme Park
Louisville Extreme Park no longer open 24 hours