2 injured in double shooting on West Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and woman were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a double shooting on West Broadway Monday afternoon.

Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said calls came in around 6:25 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 2100 block of West Broadway.

Officers arrived and began rendering aid after they found a man shot in the parking lot of the business.

He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

While officers were canvassing the area, they found a woman across the street who was also shot.

Officers rendered aid until she was taken to UofL Hospital. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Detectives are working to determine if there is any type of relationship between the victims.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous tip line at (502)574-LMPD (5673) or use the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

