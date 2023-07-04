6 people including 3 juveniles taken to hospital after crash near Frankfort Ave

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police responded to a crash that injured six people, including three juveniles Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12 p.m. near Frankfort Avenue and Kennedy Avenue, involving two SUVs.

Police said one of the SUVs veered into oncoming traffic and struck the other head-on.

Three adults were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, and three juveniles from both cars were taken to Norton Children’s Hospital.

Officials said everyone involved is expected to survive their injuries.

A nearby business suffered some exterior damage in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.