99-year-old WWII veteran leads North Liberty’s Fourth of July parade

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The North Liberty Independence Day Parade is shining a light on a special member of their community who knows what it means to serve.

This year North Liberty selected Paul James Eastburn as their grand marshal.

The 99-year-old World War II veteran was front and center, leading the floats through the center of downtown, with his son Vaugn following close behind with other local veterans.

Eastburn served for three years in France as a mail clerk during World War II. That’s where he met his wife and had his first child, before bringing them both back to North Liberty where he served as a pastor for decades.

Tuesday, he wasn’t only recognized for his sacrifices in the military, but also for his longevity as he nears his 100th birthday later this month.

“They line the street the night before. I mean, there’s chairs and stuff out for the tradition. I think we’ve got a lot more people this year. I think our grand marshal has a lot to do with it. People from South Bend and stuff were hitting our Facebook page asking what time, do they throw candy, and other questions about our parade,” said North Liberty Clerk treasurer Vicki Kitchen.

Eastburn officially turns 100 on July 21.

