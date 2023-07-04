Dairy Del offering free ice cream to kids if they recite the Pledge of Allegiance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dairy Del on South Shelby Street is offering free cones to kids on the 4th of July on one condition.

All they have to do is say the pledge of allegiance.

Dairy Del said they do this every year on Independence Day as a way to make sure kids know how to recite the pledge.

Manager of Dairy Del Martha Waltman said it makes her feel her own kind of fireworks.

“It just lights my heart up,” she said. “Just to hear them, the little ones. We’ve got 3 and 4 years olds who’ll come and say it. And that is just amazing.”

The tradition started 10 years ago by the owner of the establishment.

When asked why he chose this unique way of honoring Independence Day, WAVE News was told he just enjoys giving kids free stuff.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.