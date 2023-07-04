Fireworks store exploding with customers the day before July 4th

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Independence Day falling on a Tuesday, people would assume it would be less busy than on a weekend.

That’s not the case for Pyro City in Clarksville. On Monday, the store was filled with customers.

“These last few days are just crazy,” manager Mike Kimzey said.

In between the explosive waves of customers, Kimzey walked around the store fixing displays and helping people out.

In his business, Tuesday is the finale.

“When the 4th falls on a Tuesday, everything gets compressed,” Kimzey said. “So you can’t spread the customers out, they all come the last couple of days, so you spend about two weeks overstaffed because they might come, they might not.”

Kimzey said the lull leading up to this week had some people in the industry worried.

“Everyone online, all the retailers online, are like oh my gosh what’s going on?,” he said. “It’s usually people who haven’t been in the business long enough to know what happens when July 4th is on a Tuesday.”

For Pyro City, the fuse has been lit for the last couple of weeks, and now it’s finally gone off.

It’s not a show Kimzey expects to end early.

“The last customer tonight likely will be around 2 a.m.,” Kimzey said. “Technically, posted hours are about 11, but as long as they’re coming, we’ll stay open.”

But as people prepare to set off fireworks, grill, swim, or just hang out with friends and family outside, remember it’s not all just fun and games.

“If you have to be out in the sun, or you’re in the water, make sure you’re applying sunscreen every two hours at minimum,” said Rachel Alexander, an Advanced Practice Nurse at Norton Healthcare.

Alexander said 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. has the highest UV index.

“So if you can do things early in the morning, or late in the afternoon, that’s best,” she said.

If anyone happens to enjoy the sunshine a little too much for a little too long during Independence Day festivities, Alexander said to stay inside.

“If you’ve had too much sun in one day, we would really want you to avoid sun multiple days, so sit in the shade as much as you could,” Alexander said.

Don’t forget, for those in Jefferson County, anything that leaves the ground is illegal.

