FORECAST: Downpours fade this evening, only to return on Wednesday

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with the forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Patchy fog (and haze from fireworks) expected overnight
  • Spotty gusty t-storms pop Wednesday afternoon
  • Increasing storm chances into Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Evening downpours will fade, leaving behind a dry setup for the fireworks, with only some patchy fog expected toward sunrise.

Lows will remain warm in the lower 70s.

Wednesday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop in the afternoon and evening hours.

The greatest potential looks to take place more west than east of I-65. Partly cloudy skies stick around tomorrow evening.

As a cold front approaches, scattered thunderstorms develop late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Expect lows in the 60s and low 70s.

Mostly cloudy skies with a few clusters of thunderstorms expected. For now, clouds should keep highs limited to the mid-80s.

We should see a lull on the radar for Friday and Saturday. However, storm coverage is expected to increase toward the latter half of the weekend.

Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

