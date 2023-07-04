Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Scattered rain chances through the weekend

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated downpours this afternoon
  • Cold front brings higher rain chances Thursday
  • More storms expected over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms fire during the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the region late tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

As our Thursday cold front rolls by, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. With clouds overhead and rain in the forecast, highs will be limited to the mid-80s for most. Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger Thursday evening before we see a drying trend at night. Temperatures slide into the 60s by Friday morning.

Keep a close eye on the WAVE Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Most Read

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit began an investigation after a man and...
Names of man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide released
Louisville Extreme Park
Louisville Extreme Park no longer open 24 hours
Independence Day: Where to watch the fireworks in Louisville
1 dead, 1 injured in 2 separate early morning shootings in Louisville
Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine...
2nd person dies after explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively

Latest News

WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, July 5, 2023
A large tree crashed into a Bullitt County home after waves of severe weather rolls through our...
Bullitt County home crushed by tree during severe weather
For thumbs
StormTALK! Weather Blog 6/27
Storm damage to Hardin County home.
‘It was like standing in a blender’: Surprise EF2 tornado hits Hardin County home