FORECAST: Scattered rain chances through the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated downpours this afternoon

Cold front brings higher rain chances Thursday

More storms expected over the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms fire during the afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy skies are expected this evening. An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back into the region late tonight into early Thursday morning. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s overnight.

As our Thursday cold front rolls by, scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast. With clouds overhead and rain in the forecast, highs will be limited to the mid-80s for most. Scattered showers and thunderstorms linger Thursday evening before we see a drying trend at night. Temperatures slide into the 60s by Friday morning.

