Former Bullitt County elementary students reunite after 20 years

Former 3rd grade class
Former 3rd grade class(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of former Bullitt County elementary students were reunited Tuesday after 20 years.

It started when their former third-grade teacher, Amy Ferrell, decided she wanted to bring her very first class back together.

After a year of planning and 20 years since they were last together, the group met to reminisce on old times.

“A lot of teachers will remember their very first class,” Ferrell said. “So I wanted to do something to be able to connect with them and hold onto maybe being able to see them again one day.>

The former classmates also opened a 20 year time capsule and read notes they wrote to their future selves back in 2003.

