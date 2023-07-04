Independence Day: Where to watch the fireworks in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is Independence Day, and there are plenty of places in Louisville to enjoy the fireworks.

You’ll be able to see the fireworks being set off at Waterfront park. The fun starts at 5 p.m. Along with the concert, there will be dozens of family friendly activities like instrument making, arts and crafts, dance lessons, boat building and ball juggling contests. The Louisville Orchestra will also be performing starting at 8:30 p.m. and the fireworks go off at 10 p.m. The event is free.

Crescent Hill will host a Fourth of July celebration on the grounds of the Peterson-Dumesnil House. The free event started at 10 a.m. There will be a children’s fun zone with inflatables, games and events like sack races. The fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

You can also celebrate at Paristown with the crashers and a fireworks show. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 at the entrance. There will be food and drink options with vendors selling merchandise. The Crashers start performing at 6:30 p.m. The fireworks start at 9:45 p.m.

Have a safe Independence Day!

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.