Indiana Gov. Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Crouch release statements on Tell City police officer’s death

(tellcity.in.gov)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - Governor Eric Holcomb and Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch have released statements in regards to the death of Tell City Police Department Sergeant Heather Glenn.

Southern Indiana authorities were called for a disturbance reported Monday morning at Perry County Memorial Hospital. Indiana State Police troopers said the suspect, Sean Hubert, was uncooperative and eventually pulled out a gun. Sgt. Glenn and Hubert then died from an exchange of gunfire.

Below are the statements from Indiana’s top officials:

Gov. Holcomb:

“Another officer has fallen victim to the senseless act of violence. I urge Hoosiers to remember Tell City Police Sgt. Heather Glenn who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the safety of others. She dedicated nearly 20 years to serving the citizens of Perry County and Tell City and now her family needs our love and support more than ever.

Janet and I will hold her loved ones in our hearts during this painful time as they try and find peace and solace.”

Lt. Gov. Crouch:

“Tragically, another police officer in Indiana has been killed in the line of duty in less than a week. My heart goes out to Sgt. Heather Glenn’s family. I will keep the Perry County Hospital staff, the Tell City Police Department and Officer Glenn’s family in my prayers.”

The Indiana State Police investigation began Monday morning.

