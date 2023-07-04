Contact Troubleshooters
Jefferson County coroner seeking next of kin for Ronald Thomas

Jefferson County Coroner's Office
Jefferson County Coroner's Office(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner is seeking the next of kin for 64-year-old Ronald Thomas.

Thomas died Saturday, May 20 in the 1600 block of Market Street in Louisville.

The coroner said he died of natural causes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at (502) 574-6262.

