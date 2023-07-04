Jefferson County coroner seeking next of kin for Ronald Thomas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner is seeking the next of kin for 64-year-old Ronald Thomas.

Thomas died Saturday, May 20 in the 1600 block of Market Street in Louisville.

The coroner said he died of natural causes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office at (502) 574-6262.

