Lanes closures scheduled for I-71 South in Oldham County

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lane closures are scheduled for I-71 South in Oldham County this week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advised motorists of right lane closures at KY 2857/Lagrange Parkway, between mile marker 21 and mile marker 20.

Closures are scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 5 at 9 a.m. through Friday, July 14 at 8 p.m.

KYTC said crews will be constructing new interchange ramps at KY 2857 between KY 53 and KY 393.

Motorists are asked to drive through the work zone with caution or seek an alternate route. The expected completion date for the interchange project is the fall of 2024.

For more project details, click tap here.

