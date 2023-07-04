Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD investigating apparent murder-suicide in Okolona neighborhood

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit began an investigation after a man and...
The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit began an investigation after a man and woman were found dead in an apartment in the Okolona neighborhood on Monday, July 3, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide incident in the Okolona neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 7300 block of Monsey Circle on Monday for a welfare check after receiving a report of foul odor coming from an apartment. They found a man and woman dead as each of them had an apparent gunshot wound.

It’s believed the man shot the woman and then himself as the LMPD Homicide Unit continues its investigation.

Louisville Metro police said the names of the man and woman will not be released until all next of kin have been notified.

