Louisville Extreme Park no longer open 24 hours

Louisville Extreme Park
Louisville Extreme Park
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - David Armstrong Extreme Park will no longer operate 24 hours starting Monday, July 3.

Located at 531 Franklin Street, the park will now be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Louisville Metro Parks said it was the only Metro-owned park open 24 hours per day.

The new park hours are consistent with Louisville Metro Ordinance 42.32, stating all city parks should operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

City crews are installing signage at the park to indicate users of the time change.

