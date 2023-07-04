Louisville Zoo holds press conference following death of 3-year-old elephant Fitz

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo held a press conference Monday following the announcement that 3-year-old elephant Fitz died over the weekend.

Fitz died late Friday after complications brought on by a viral infection.

Speaking publicly for the first time, Zoo Director Dan Maloney talks about the loss and where the Zoo goes from here.

“The staff is still mourning, as you can imagine,” Maloney said. “But as I told people, you treat these creatures like they’re members of our extended family. But like members of our own family, unfortunately, some go too soon. And that’s the case with Fitz.”

Fitz, a beloved member of the zoo, was the second baby elephant to be born there. He is also tragically the second to die.

A 3-year-old baby elephant named Scotty died in 2010 of severe gastrointestinal problems.

“I don’t see a correlation,” Maloney said. “I think it’s just really unfortunate coincidences.”

Maloney does see a need for improvement. The elephant enclosure at the Louisville Zoo is less than half the size of a football field.

Elephants have been known to roam in the wild 30 miles a day.

“They deserve space for sure,” Maloney said. “But they also deserve to have a more natural social structure. And that’s what I would want for elephants in the future here.”

If you want to see a possible future for the Zoo’s elephants, Maloney says to look at the home created for the gorillas.

It is a more natural environment, where gorillas can socialize and commune freely.

Something the elephants cannot do.

“Elephants mean a lot to me in my career, I’m very fond of them,” Maloney said. “I also learned an awful lot about what they need. And I cannot tell you that this would be the way I would design something in the future.”

Only 20 % of elephants survive the disease that killed baby Fitz.

A zoo veterinarian said Fitz, like most elephants, had the virus in his body from birth.

