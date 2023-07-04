Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Jeffersonville

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist died from a crash that happened in southern Indiana early Tuesday morning.

The Jeffersonville Police Department responded to a reported collision between a car and a motorcycle in the 1500 block of East 10th Street at about 1:25 a.m.

The motorcyclist had serious injuries and life saving measures were done immediately by Jeffersonville police, the Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS.

Jeffersonville police said the motorcyclist was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released.

The investigation is being led by the Indiana State Police and no arrests have been made.

