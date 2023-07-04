Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Motorcyclist dies after collision with car in Jeffersonville

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist died from a crash that happened in southern Indiana early Tuesday morning.

The Jeffersonville Police Department responded to a reported collision between a car and a motorcycle in the 1500 block of East 10th Street at about 1:25 a.m.

The motorcyclist had serious injuries and life saving measures were done immediately by Jeffersonville police, the Jeffersonville Fire Department and New Chapel EMS.

Jeffersonville police said the motorcyclist was then taken to University of Louisville Hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released.

The investigation is being led by the Indiana State Police and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine...
2nd person dies after explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively
Emergency personnel at the scene of the June 30, 2023 homicide at Westport Village in the 1300...
LMPD: Homicide suspect committed suicide
Sgt. Heather Glenn
Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Louisville Extreme Park
Louisville Extreme Park no longer open 24 hours
Ashley Yates
‘She uplifted everybody’: Family remembers woman shot, killed in Westport Village

Latest News

Indiana Gov. Holcomb, Lt. Gov. Crouch release statements on Tell City police officer’s death
Dozens came to Pyro City in Clarksville, Indiana to buy last-minute fireworks on Sunday.
Fireworks store exploding with customers the day before July 4th
'He was just a lovable person’: Family remembers man killed in Jeffersonville shooting
Sgt. Jared Boggs died Monday, July 3, 2023.
Tributes pour in following death of well-known State Trooper