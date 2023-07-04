Motorcyclist killed in Jeffersonville crash

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - One person is dead after a crash that happened in Jeffersonville Tuesday morning.

Jeffersonville police said the crash happened around 1:25 a.m. in the 1500 block of East 10th Street, involving a car and motorcycle.

Lifesaving measures were performed immediately for the motorcyclist.

They were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and later died from their injuries.

Police said no arrests were made.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.