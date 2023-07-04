Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Four people killed in Philadelphia shooting, suspect in custody

Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after...
Philadelphia police stand at the intersection of 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue after multiple people were shot in Southwest Philadelphia, late Monday, July 3, 2023. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A gunman wearing a bulletproof vest opened fire in Philadelphia on Monday night, killing four people and wounding two others, police said.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference that all the victims were male.

The suspect was arrested in an alley without incident, Outlaw said. He had a bulletproof vest, multiple magazines, an “AR-type rifle,” a handgun and a police scanner, she said.

“At this point all we know is that this person decided to leave their home and target individuals,” Outlaw said.

The shooting occurred a day after gunfire erupted at a holiday weekend block party in Baltimore, about 100 miles (160 kilometers) to the southwest, killing two people and wounding 28 others. The wounded in that shooting ranged in age from 13 to 32, with more than half of them minors, according to officials.

The Philadelphia violence marks the country’s 29th mass killing in 2023, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

So far this year, the nation has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year.

There have been more than 550 mass killing incidents since 2006, according to the database, in which at least 2,900 people have died and at least 2,000 people have been injured.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime scene
35-year-old woman identified as victim in Westport Village homicide
The downtown Louisville skyline.
FORECAST: Calmer weather continues for the 4th of July
Emergency personnel at the scene of the June 30, 2023 homicide at Westport Village in the 1300...
LMPD: Homicide suspect committed suicide
WAVE 3 News, Kentucky's first news station, has rebranded as WAVE while reintroducing a...
WAVE Weather Now Syncbak Channel Embed for PBE Page
Two men have died of their injuries after a small explosion on June 27, 2023 at the Dine...
2nd person dies after explosion at Dine Company warehouse near Shively

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Man accused of striking officer during US Capitol attack arrested
Louisville Zoo’s 3-year-old elephant Fitz has died after battling a deadly virus.
Louisville Zoo holds press conference following death of 3-year-old elephant Fitz
Dozens came to Pyro City in Clarksville, Indiana to buy last-minute fireworks on Sunday.
Fireworks store exploding with customers the day before July 4th
Former NFL player tries to tackle Ted Cruz’s Senate seat
Former NFL player tries to tackle Ted Cruz’s Senate seat