Names of man, woman killed in apparent murder-suicide released
By WAVE Staff, Julia Huffman and Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County coroner released the names of the man and woman killed in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide in the Okolona neighborhood.

On Monday, officers were called to the 7300 block of Monsey Circle for a welfare check. Callers reported a foul odor coming from the apartment.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a man and woman were found dead inside with gunshot wounds.

”We thought it was something inside the house,” neighbor Rebecca Bukureu said. “I literally washed the dishes three times, constantly going in each room looking for what was smelling. [I was] looking under our beds. I literally had to move out of the room and sleep on the couch because of how bad it was getting in the room.”

Roy Beeler said he saw the police outside the apartment early Monday morning.

”It was several police cars,” Beeler said. “It was an ambulance you know when I left. And, fortunately, my wife was already gone, so she did not have to experience half of that. We just thought it was a trash smell, and then we got the call.”

Investigators believe the man shot the woman and then himself.

The woman was identified as 42-year-old Temika Hunt. The man was identified as 55-year-old John Whiteside Jr.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating and is not yet clear when the shooting took place.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

