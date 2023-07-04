Contact Troubleshooters
Racing Louisville FC player Alex Chidiac to play in World Cup

Racing Louisville FC
Racing Louisville FC(Racing Louisville FC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Racing Louisville FC announced player Alex Chidiac was called up by Australia to play in the 2023 World Cup.

Chidiac posted to her Instagram, sharing how she had dreamt of moments like these since she was a kid.

“I was that kid who went to sleep with a ball in my bed dreaming of moments like this,” the post read. “I questioned and doubted myself so many times over the past four years if this would ever happen but I had an incredible team around me to drive and support me to this point. I am so proud to have made it. Generations of @matildas have made this team what it is and I am honoured to be part of this team’s history and represent this country. Now let’s go win this thing 🏆”

Racing Louisville FC also has Ary Borges playing for Brazil, Thembi Kgatlana for South Africa, Uchenna Kanu for Nigeria, and Savannah Demelo for the United States.

